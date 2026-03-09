Public land groups hold community meetings as Forest Service moves to repeal the roadless rule

MISSOULA — Public land advocates are holding community meetings across the state, as the Forest Service moves towards a major policy change that could impact millions of acres in Montana and the country.

They will be meeting Monday night in the Missoula Public Library’s Cooper Room and Tuesday night at the Rocky Mountain Grange in Hamilton from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meetings are in response to a Forest Service push to repeal the roadless rule, which limits roadbuilding and logging on nearly 60 million acres of national forest land, including more than 6 million acres across Montana.

The agency’s move has been met with controversy. More than 650 thousand submitted public comments, overwhelming in support of the rule staying in place.

The Forest Service has said the rule is “outdated” and “overly restrictive.” They have not held any public meetings during the decision process.

Public land advocates and conservation groups in Montana submitted a petition in February, calling for public involvement in the process. Supported by groups, including Wild Montana and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, has been signed by more than 4,000 Montanans.

Since the agency has not held public meetings, the groups organized community meetings statewide. They said it will offer the public an opportunity to provide input.

The meetings kicked off in Kalispell and Libby last week and will continue in Missoula and Hamilton early this week. Next, the groups will meet in Butte, Bozeman and Helena later this week.