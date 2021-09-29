Railway reopens following deadly MT weekend train derailment

Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) has reopened the Northern Montana line where an Amtrak derailed over the weekend.

BNSF has confirmed the rail line between Joplin and Chester opened for normal operations just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived Monday to investigate the derailment of Amtrak's Empire Builder.

Three people died and dozens more were injured when seven of the ten cars left the track Saturday afternoon.

The NTSB team is expected to remain on-site for about a week. The agency is focusing on the investigation and will not provide daily updates.

A statement on the Amtrak website states full Empire Builder service is being restored as outlined below: