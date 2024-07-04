Ranger injured, suspect dead in shooting at Yellowstone National Park

One person is dead and a Yellowstone National Park ranger injured following a shooting Thursday morning at Canyon Village, according to park officials.

The incident began Wednesday night and ended the morning of July 4, at Canyon Village, which is south of Tower Falls in the central part of the park in Wyoming.

The injured ranger is in "stable" condition and was flown to a nearby regional hospital, according to a park release.

The area around Canyon Village is closed as the investigation continues.

There was a significant law enforcement incident at Canyon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park overnight and this morning, July 4.



There are no active threats to the public.



Rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats. When rangers contacted the individual there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.



The subject is deceased. We are not releasing the individual’s identity at this time.



One Yellowstone law enforcement park ranger was injured. They are in stable condition and being treated at a nearby regional hospital.



An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation.



The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.



Details around this incident are under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.



