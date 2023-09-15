Rapper Lil Jon to play Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Nov. 3

BOZEMAN — Rapper Lil Jon will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 3, with special guests Chingy, DJ Missy O’Malley and ASPEN.

Tickets for the concert, presented by Main Event Presents, go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. and are available at brickbreeden.com [montana.edu]. Ticket prices start at $62, plus fees. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Known for his distinctive voice, energetic stage presence and signature catchphrases, Lil Jon became a pioneer of the crunk movement in the early 2000s. His unique fusion of hip-hop, Southern rap and electronic dance music revolutionized the urban music landscape, making him a household name.

Lil Jon's discography boasts numerous chart-topping hits including "Get Low," "Turn Down for What," "Snap Yo Fingers" and "Outta Your Mind." His collaborations with artists such as Usher, Pitbull and DJ Snake have solidified his status as an industry heavyweight. Beyond his music career, Lil Jon has appeared on television shows like "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice." He has also provided philanthropic support for various charitable causes.

For more information, visit brickbreeden.com [montana.edu].