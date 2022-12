HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a moose has been seen in the Hamilton area.

A large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.

The Sheriff's Office advises people not to approach the moose and to remove food sources on area properties.

Additionally, people should be aware of their surroundings and use caution.