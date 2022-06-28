STEVENSVILLE - There's a special lady by the name of Colleen Meyer at Stevensville’s St Mary's Mission who is doing what she can to combine history and community.

“This was designed and built by Anthony Father Ravalli for the namesake of our county,” Meyer said during a tour of the St. Mary's Mission grounds. “The statue over here represents St. Ignatius of Loyola.”

Meyer is a walking encyclopedia of Montana and specifically Ravalli County history.

“Lumber that you see on the face of the chapel, the plat board facing, would have been milled right there through the lumber mill,” said Meyer.

It's her knowledge and passion to combine new and old Montana together that makes her a staple in the Stevensville community.

“It was an opportunity to recognize Colleen for the many many years of service to St. Mary’s Mission, Stevensville and Montana,” said Liz Zader, who nominated Meyer as an Unsung Hero.

Meyer has worked with the St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville for over two decades, bringing people together through history and acknowledging who came before us.

It's one of the many reasons Bill and Liz Zader admire her.

“I think her dedication to the mission’s work," said Bill Zader. "Keeping not only us local people, but keeping a hand and making sure the Indian people that share out great state, realize what took place here.”

When asked Meyer said she was humbled to be nominated for Unsung Hero, she quickly followed up with, “the volunteers here are deserving of the honor as much as I am.”

