Real-Time Updates: Severe weather slams Western Montana Wednesday, Dec. 17

(Update 5:40 p.m.)

Gharrett Street is closed between Arcadia Drive and South Hills Drive in Missoula due to downed trees and power lines. This closure is expected to remain in place for an unknown period of time.

The Missoula Police Department asks drivers to follow posted detours and avoid the area if possible. Do not touch downed power lines — always assume they are energized.

To report downed power lines or trees creating an immediate hazard, call 911. For non-emergency debris removal from City trees, submit a City Tree Service Request at www.missoulaparks.org

(Update 5:00 p.m.)

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory through midnight as road crews and power companies continue working to improve access and restore electricity following strong winds that swept across Montana.

Non-emergency calls and concerns related to the storm can be submitted through the "Submit A Tip" function of the RCSO app or by making an online report at ravalliso.mypdconnect.com.

Ravalli County residents are asked not to contact the Ravalli County Dispatch Center or 911 to report power outages or request information regarding estimated time of electricity restoration.

(Update 4:55 p.m.)

Strong winds across Montana caused power outages for more than 35,000 NorthWestern Energy customers and disrupted communications infrastructure. Some customers who called NorthWestern Energy's Customer Care line experienced dropped calls due to the conditions.

NorthWestern Energy crews and contractors are working together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. The company emphasized that safety is their top priority and urged people to stay away from all downed or damaged power lines.

When clearing debris from the windstorm, the utility company advised using extreme caution and checking for any power lines that may be hidden beneath debris.

Customers experiencing outages can report them online at northwesternenergy.com or by calling 888-467-2669. For the most up-to-date outage information, customers can visit the outage map at northwesternenergy.com.

Several shelters have opened across the state:

St. Regis: The Senior Center is open for people without power

Superior: The Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Superior Elementary for all Mineral County residents

Butte: The Butte Civic Center is open as a shelter

(Update, 3:30 p.m.) The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation or stay in place order for residents on the west side and south end of Bull Lake.

Debris accumulation against the Ross Creek Cedars bridge is compromising the structure's integrity, according to the LCSO.

Emergency mitigation work on the bridge is already underway.

(Update 3:15 p.m.) A local emergency has been declared in Flathead County due to dangerous high winds and winter storm conditions.

The Flathead County Board of Commissioners declared the emergency Wednesday afternoon stating that severe winds have caused downed power lines and outages. Heavy snow is also creating dangerous to impossible travel conditions, especially in eastern Flathead County.

The declaration allows Flathead County to respond quickly and gives Sheriff Brian Heino the authority to take emergency actions, including evacuations, if needed to protect the public.

Flathead residents are still asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

(Update 3 p.m.) Libby Public Schools has canceled classes for the rest of the year.

Superintendent Ellen Mills told MTN News the school does not have power or water. Mills added there are downed trees in the area of the school impacting roads.

Libby Schools plans to return on January 5, 2026.

The school district was heavily impacted last week when severe flooding hit Lincoln County. You can read more about the flooding here.

(Update 1:55 p.m.) Thousands of people remain out of power in the Flathead after high winds wreaked havoc in the area Wednesday.

Flathead Electric's outage map at 1:40 p.m. showed 30,000 outages, including thousands around Kalispell, especially south of the city.

To the west near Libby, over 2,000 customers remain in the dark.

Flathead Electric has confirmed the outages. Crews are assigned to locations around Libby and Kalispell.

You can visit Flathead Electric's website here.

NorthWestern Energy is reporting outages in Missoula, Sanders, and Mineral counties.

In a post Wednesday morning, the company said crews are responding across the state.

To report a NorthWestern outage, click here.

To view NorthWestern's outage map, click here.

In the Bitterroot, Ravalli Electric's outage map showed just over 3,000 customers were impacted as of 1:49 p.m. A previous report incorrectly listed 12,000 customers without power.

While around 1,000 customers are out between Stevensville and Hamilton, a large area is out around Sula.

You can view Ravalli Electric's outage map here.

Click here to read the latest STORMTracker Weather forecast.

(Update 1:30 p.m.) The City of Missoula addressed the storm situation Wednesday afternoon saying emergency responders are on the job throughout the valley in response to the high winds.

First responders are clearing downed trees and responding to 911 calls while utility companies work to restore power, according to Ginny Merriam, the city's communications director.

City officials advise residents who can wait to remove tree debris from private property to do so. Tree debris can be disposed of at the Missoula landfill. Garden City Compost cannot accept tree debris at this time due to a construction project.

City crews are currently preparing for snow removal operations and will not establish drop sites for debris. Crews are managing large downed trees and working to keep Missoula's streets open to traffic.

Gharrett Street between Arcadia and South Hills Drive will be closed due to downed trees and power lines. Detours are in place.

Western Montana is expecting snow and colder temperatures Wednesday evening and the public is asked to watch for weakened trees and hanging limbs.

Do not touch downed power lines. Please call 911 to report downed lines and trees. For non-emergency debris removal for Missoula trees, submit a City Tree Service Request.

Click here to read the latest STORMTracker Weather forecast.

(Update 1:20 p.m.) The Marion Fire District said for people who may need a safe place, the main station at 180 Gopher Lane is open. There is coffee, water and cocoa.

If there is a tree or lines down in the Marion area, call Marion Fire at (406) 854-2828 and they will get someone out to check it as soon as they can.

(Update 12:05 p.m.) Ravalli County officials are urging residents to only drive or travel if it's an emergency as several traffic lights are out in the Bitterroot.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office shared an update Wednesday afternoon asking drivers to treat uncontrolled intersections as four-way stops. Travelers are also asked to drive slow and be aware of any hazards as several trees and power lines are down.

CHECK OUT VIEWER PHOTOS FROM AROUND WESTERN MONTANA:

Wind in Western MT: Viewer Photos 1

The RCSO reported that first responders, county public works, and power companies are working to open the roads and restore power.

You're asked to avoid the following roads:



Kurtz Lane

Indian Prairie Loop

Victor Streets

Lower Martin Lane

Pike Drive

Canyon Creek Road

Willoughby Lane

East Ravalli Street

Daly Avenue

Old Corvallis Road

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open. To report non-emergent storm-related events in the Bitterroot, you're asked to call the EOC at 406-375-6650.

(Update 11:00 a.m.)



All lanes closed on US-93 near Evaro due to fallen trees.

All lanes closed on MT-200 east of Bonner due to fallen trees.

(Update 10:40 a.m.) The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency wind and travel warning for the Bitterroot.

The warning states that "due to extreme winds, which are causing trees to fall into roadways and taking down power lines, as well as creating very dangerous driving conditions, the RCSO is advising that people not travel until the wind event decreases."

High-profile vehicles should not travel in Ravalli County at this time.

Ravalli County 911 is also currently being overwhelmed with calls. Residents are asked to only report immediate emergencies to 911.

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open. To report non-emergent storm-related events in the Bitterroot, you're asked to call the EOC at 406-375-6650.

(Update 10:15 a.m.) The reports of damage around Western Montana are rolling in Wednesday morning as thousands remain without power, especially in the northwestern corner.

As trees topple across the area, officials are urging travelers to use caution.

Trees have blocked access to several roads in the region. Here's the road report as of 10 a.m.:



MT-35 is CLOSED from milepost 2.8 to 6

Southbound lanes are blocked on US-93 north of Somers due to a semi blow over

Tree down and blocking southbound lanes on US-93 near Ronan

Tree blocking all lanes on MT-35 east of Polson.

Power lines down blocking on lanes on US-2 west of Marion.

Severe driving conditions on US-12 from Lolo to Lolo Pass due to downed trees

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issued a notice at 9:40 a.m. that the county is under emergency travel only.

To the south, the Missoula Police Department requested necessary travel only in the city.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District put out a public service announcement asking people to stay home and off the roads.

Power outages are still impacting several areas of Western Montana too.

NorthWestern Energy's outage map at 10:10 a.m. showed hundreds of customers were in the dark in Missoula, Mineral, and Sanders counties. Flathead Electric shows thousands of people without power in Flathead and Lincoln counties.

Traffic signals are out in the City of Kalispell. All intersections with dark stoplights must be treated as a 4-way stop.



Come to a complete stop

Take turns — first to stop goes first

Yield to pedestrians

Proceed slowly and cautiously

Kalispell's popular Woodland Park is closed due to heavy winds and hazardous conditions.

The weather has closed the following schools for Wednesday (this list will be updated):



Clinton

Frenchtown

Libby

Marion

Noxon

Pleasant Valley

St. Regis

Superior

Troy

West Glacier

High winds tore off the roof of Jefferson School in Missoula. The school is not currently serving students.

Micah Hill / MCPS Superintendent High winds tear the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School

This article will be updated throughout the day. Please follow KPAX's Facebook page for the latest information too.

(Update 9:45 a.m.)



MT-35 is CLOSED from milepost 2.8 to 6.

Southbound lanes are blocked on US-93 north of Somers due to a semi blow over.

(Update 9:15 a.m.) Montana Department of Transportation reporting several new incidents.



Tree down and blocking southbound lanes on US-93 near Ronan

Tree blocking all lanes on MT-35 east of Polson.

Power lines down blocking on lanes on US-2 west of Marion .

Severe driving conditions on US-12 from Lolo to Lolo Pass due to downed trees.

(Update 9:08 a.m.) Hazardous conditions are wreaking havoc across the City of Missoula causing the Missoula Police Department to ask the community to only travel if absolutely necessary.

In a press release at 9:10 a.m., MPD stated that high winds have created dangerous conditions, including reduced vehicle control, blowing debris, and the potential for downed trees and power lines.

If you cannot avoid traveling right now, you're asked to:



Reduce speed

Be alert for debris in roadways

Watch for downed trees, power lines, and damaged traffic signals

Avoid parking near trees or unstable structures

Do not touch anything, including a tree, that may be in contact with power lines. If you see a downed power line, you're asked to call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency assistance, contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

(Update 9:03 a.m.) A MEANS alert for Missoula County for drivers to be cautious driving due to high winds, several hazards and extreme conditions.

(UPDATE 8:55 a.m.)

Frenchtown School District has cancelled school. Parents should pick up their student from the school to ensure they are supervised and safe as they transition back home. If parents are unable to pick students up, buses will run at 10:00 to return students home. Phones are also out at the South Campus.

(UPDATE: 8:28 a.m.) The storm is hitting Sanders County hard.

Just after 8 a.m., the Community Ambulance Service of W. Sanders Co. posted that power is out in parts of the area and that strong winds are creating extremely dangerous conditions.

Live power lines are across roads, there are reports of falling trees and debris, and some travel routes have become impassable.

Officials are telling people to not travel unless it's absolutely necessary. School in Noxon has been canceled.

Meanwhile in Mineral County, St. Regis Schools and the Superior School District have also canceled classes.

Due to fallen power lines, Superior Schools will not send the buses back out.

School officials are asking families to pick up their students Wednesday morning. If you're unable to do so, you're asked to call Logan Labbe 406-822-2285 to make accommodations.

(1st Report - 8:20 a.m.) The strong Pacific cold front that is moving through Washington has now arrived in Western Montana Wednesday morning.

Power outages have already been reported all across Western Montana including the Interstate 90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Alberton and in Northwest Montana, thousands of residents are without power in the Libby and surrounding areas. For updates on outages check Northwestern Energy Outage map and Flathead Electric Co-Op outage viewers.

Northwestern Energy Power outages along Interstate 90 from St. Regis to Alberton, Wednesday 12/17 as of 8:00 a.m.

There is also reports of road hazards. According to the Montana Department of Transportation a powerline is down on Highway 56 near Noxon. Several trees are also down across Highway 56 between Troy and Noxon.

Interstate 90 westbound lanes at mm 15, west of Superior, are blocked due to downed trees.

MDT

Click here for live map of road closures.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this storm throughout the day.

