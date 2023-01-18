Recovery Centers of Montana opens new residential facility in Clinton

CLINTON - Recovery Centers of Montana (RCM) opened a new residential substance abuse retreat for men on Medicare in Clinton on Monday, Jan.16.

RCM co-CEO Dwight Badger shares that, "this facility will be the largest 3.5 (residential) facility in the state of Montana." Up to 55 men can undergo treatment at a time.

RCM hosted an open house on Jan. 13 to give community members an inside look into the new recovery retreat.

The new retreat — 'The Canyon' — is nestled in the mountains. It features multiple cabins, classrooms for treatment sessions, a gym, outdoor recreation space, a large dining area, and more.

RCM licensed addiction counselor candidate Wendy Dyer says that the facility is five-star and will give patients top-notch care. Each week, patients will participate in 35 to 40 hours of treatment with fully licensed addiction counselors and mental health therapists.

"The work we (as RCM staff) do out here is legitimately life-saving," Dyer told MTN News.

The staff is dedicated to making sure patients feel seen, heard, and supported while being treated for substance abuse.

Dyer believes that substance abuse is a symptom of a possible underlying condition and that treatment for addiction and mental health disorders can go hand-in-hand.

RCM Chief Clinical Director Julie Fleck shares a similar perspective.

Through her time working in behavioral health services, Fleck has noticed that people can present with an addiction (or usually addictions to multiple different substances) while also needing mental health support.

"I think the statistics statewide and nationwide are that addiction rates are really increasing. So, we need lots of services. We need prevention and we need the whole continuum," Fleck said.

RCM believes the new facility will be instrumental in decreasing substance abuse in Montana.

Dyer added that since Montana is a small population state, "we have the potential to change this state on a deep level generationally. So, we're trying to instill a lifestyle change with them and we're just partnering with them all the way through".

The Canyon is a place where men can discover their best selves, cultivate new life skills, and begin to let go of their dependence on substances.

Skyler Elliot — who went through the treatment process at a women's facility — shared with MTN News that the best part about treatment was having the open, supportive space to talk about what she's been through in life.

Additionally, she learned that it is possible to can create a life without substances and that there is no shame in asking for help when needed.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, RCM can be reached at (406)-607-5600. Additional information about Recovery Centers of Montana can be found at https://recoverycentersofmontana.com/.