Red Lodge residents prepare in case flooding happens again

RED LODGE — Thirty volunteers in Red Lodge filled nearly 1,500 bags of sand Saturday morning. After last year's historical flooding, the community isn't taking any chances in being prepared in case it happens again. Organized by Red Lodge city councilwoman Terri Durbin, volunteers started from 8 a.m. this morning hoping to fill 7,000 bags but ran out of sand. The bags will be distributed at a later date after it is determined who needs them the most.