Red Lodge searchers recover body of Minnesota hiker missing for over 3 months

Searchers recovered the body of a 23-year-old Minnesota hiker who fell into East Rosebud Creek near the outlet of Rimrock Lake on June 8, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported Tuesday.

The body of Tim Sandford of Minnetonka, Minn., was recovered about 1,500 feet downstream from the outlet by search teams using an aerial drone, while the U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team members searched in the creek.

Sandford was swept into the creek while trying to cross Rimrock Lake along the popular trail known as "the Beaten Path" between East Rosebud Lake and Cooke City.

Searcher with Red Lodge Fire Rescue, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies have been conducting repeated recovery operations since then in the rugged terrain below the lake.

While fast water, waterfalls, large boulders, logs, and difficult terrain made recovery efforts dangerous, lower summer water levels improved access and visibility, according to Red Lodge Fire.

"After more than three months of dedicated search operations and hundreds of hours of volunteer time, we are grateful to finally be able to bring Tim home to his family,” Chief Tom Kuntz of Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a written statement.

The bridge at Rimrock Lake was destroyed in the 2022 floods, leaving hikers to attempt dangerous crossings, according to authorities.

On July 12, 2021, Dylan Honnell, a 20-year-old Montana State University student, was swept into the creek at the same location and later recovered once water levels dropped.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Beartooth Ranger District, anticipates completing construction of a replacement bridge in early October, improving safety for hikers on this popular trail.

Multiple resources participated in the search for Sandford, including: Red Lodge Fire Rescue ground teams and drone operators, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Montana Army National Guard, Tri-State K9 search dogs, Central Copters, and the U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team based in Billings.