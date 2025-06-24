Red Lodge uses app to monitor and track bear-proof garbage cans

RED LODGE — Bears are highly intelligent creatures. They learn quickly and observe human behavior, including what food is easily accessible.

BR Walker, a member of the bear smart committee in the Red Lodge area and executive director at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, explained just how smart they are, and why city leaders are promoting an app to help protect the community from them.

“They learn faster than we do, and they know what we have stored,” Walker said Monday.

Watch full video on how this committee is keeping bears and the community safe below:

Red Lodge to use mobile app to track bear proof garbage cans

This suggests that bears are learning from human habitats but also returning to familiar sources of food.

In Red Lodge, about an hour's drive south of Billings, Mayor Dave Westwood emphasized the importance of keeping the bears and people safe.

“We hate when a bear has to be put down, basically because the humans have taught them bad behaviors,” Westwood said.

In response, Red Lodge volunteers are utilizing the app, Field Maps.

Through the app, volunteers and members of the committee can track which garbage cans are functioning correctly.

It gives three different options to record a garbage can: bear-proof lid functions properly, lid works but not latched properly, and lid does not work properly.

“We have a focus on trash cans specifically, because that seems to be the biggest issue, is trash cans which are an attractant to bears,’ Westwood said.

Westwood has been instrumental in organizing these efforts.

“If somebody's out just in a regular walk and they see a trash can that's not functioning, they can immediately log it and report it,” Westwood said.

With approximately 1,800 garbage cans across Red Lodge, Walker is optimistic about the initiative.

“I think it's really exciting that you can zero in on where the cans are and that you can identify which ones need attention,” Walker said.

To volunteer with these efforts people can go down to the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary or send an email to bearawarebeartoothfront@gmail.com.

Download Field Maps on Google Play here.

Download Field Maps for iPhone here.