Repair work continues on Missoula County bridges

Work is continuing to repair the Maclay and Rock Creek bridges so the spans can be reopened to traffic.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 11, 2024
MISSOULA — Work is continuing to repair a pair of bridges that were closed earlier this year in Missoula County.

Missoula County Public Works crews are continuing to work on the Rock Creek Bridge near Clinton and Maclay Bridge in Target Range.

Both spans were closed following Montana Department of Transportation inspections.

County officials note the Rock Creek Bridge is rated as scour critical which means the river could wash away enough sediment around the piers and undermine the structural integrity of the bridge — especially amid high water.

Maclay Bridge west of Missoula was closed on Jan. 26, 2024, because of structural concerns.

Crews began work on March 29 to repair the scouring around the Rock Creek Bridge with the goal of finishing the work by the end of April.

Repair work on the Maclay Bridge started on March 20. The goal is to have the span reopened around the end of April, but county officials note that will depend on weather conditions and other factors.

MDT is using money provided by Montana Senate Bill 536 to help pay for the repair work on the two bridges.

