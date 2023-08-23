Report: Glacier National Park tourism contributes $548M to local economy

WEST GLACIER - A recently released report details just how much money Glacier National Park pumps into the economy of Northwest Montana.

A report from the National Park Service (NPS) shows that approximately 2.9 million visitors to Glacier National Park in 2022 spent an estimated $368 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 5,690 jobs in the local area. Overall, the figures show the total benefit to the local economy tallied up to $548 million.

“Glacier National Park inspires people from all over the world to visit and experience the wonder of these stunning landscapes,” Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer stated. “Tourism to Glacier is a beneficial and sustainable component of our community and local economy, supporting more than 5,000 jobs and $548 million in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

According to a news release, the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service.

Additional details about the study can be found at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.