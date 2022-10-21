Report: Highway 141 closed due to bridge and culvert damage

HELENA — Multiple agencies are reporting that Highway 141 between Avon and Highway 200 is closed due to bridge and culvert damage.

The Powell County Office of Emergency Management and the Powell County Sheriff's Office reported the closure on social media, the Friday closure is reflected on the Montana Department of Transportation traveler information site.

A post from Lincoln Volunteer Fire rescue post advises drivers not attempt to use Highway 141 as a cut across between Highway 200 and Highway 12.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office says the damage is the result of a culvert washout at mile marker 3.4. This impacts all of Highway 141 between Avon and Highway 200 and that there is no detour available.

Follow the agencies linked above for updates on the closure.