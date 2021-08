Return of the Cats: Montana State University football back for 2021

Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 30, 2021

Join MTN's John Miller, Ashley Washburn, and Luke Shelton as MTN Sports takes a closer look at the upcoming 2021 MSU Bobcat Football season. MSU Bobcat Football preview: 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.