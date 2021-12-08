Roadside Geology of Montana part III: New volume honored by High Plains Book Award

We concluded our conversation with Montana Western professor and Roadside Geology of Montana co-author Rob Thomas this morning.

This 2nd edition of Roadside Geology of Montana is the largest of the roadside geology series, it is also the first to receive recognition as a piece of literature. The High Plains Book Award recently honored Roadside Geology of Montana as its winner in the Medicine and Science category.

Thomas says he and co-author Donald Hyndman from Missoula took about 5 years to complete the 2nd edition and they are proud of the final version. Thomas says being the first of the roadside geology series to be recognized in such a way is a great honor. He says he hopes it brings more people to the series, and of course to his book.

According to the review written by the High Plains Book Award, Roadside Geology of Montana means: “ a person could spend hours poring over the wonderful illustrations and diagrams in this book. This is definitely a book that you come back to again and again as you journey across Montana.”

Thomas is a regents professor of geology at Montana Western. His co-author teaches geology at the University of Montana in Missoula. Roadside Geology of Montana was published out of Missoula by Mountain Press Publishing.