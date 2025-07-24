ROUNDUP — After a hailstorm in Roundup Monday night, residents are working to assess the damage.

Wilbur Harper said his roughly 35-acre corn field was destroyed.

Watch the damage caused in Roundup:

Roundup residents assessing damage following severe hailstorm

“It's kind of demoralizing. To, you know, because when everything looks so great and within 24 hours looks like this,” Harper said Wednesday while gesturing at his field.

The storm caused more than crop damage. It wreaked havoc throughout the community.

As the dark clouds rolled in, James Scott witnessed the storm’s fury from his living room outside of town.

“All of a sudden it got a little more, a little more, a little more. Then it just started really rumbling out there,” Scott said.

After the storm rolled through, he went outside to check out the damage.

“All the window trim has been damaged. Some of the roofs been damaged,” Scott said.

He estimates the damage will exceed $50,000.