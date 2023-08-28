Roundup teen artist wins 'Paint the State' public art contest

ROUNDUP - An 18-year-old artist from Roundup was recognized Monday for her artwork in a statewide effort to curb meth use.

Julianne Landgren won first place in the teen category for the Montana Meth Project’s 'Paint the State' public art contest.

The mural painted by Julianne Landgren in Roundup.

“I love to paint, I love to draw. I love to do anything that’s art related," Landgren told Q2 News in July. "I’m very optimistic when it comes to new media(s), and I love to learn anything art-related."

The "Paint the State" art contest is a program of the Montana Meth Project with a focus to encourage teens and adults to "harnesses the passion and creativity of participants to produce monument-sized public works of art that inspire drug-free lives and incorporate the Meth Project’s “Not Even Once” message," according to the organization's website.

The organization awards winning participants more than $100,000, including three $10,000 grand prizes.

Landgren's top finish in the teen category was followed in second place by Voiolet Ries in Missoula County, and Iris Brown of Silver Bow County in third place.

The adult division was won by Casandra Lamas in Hill County, followed by Emma Heimann in Jefferson County and Louis Still Smoking in Glacier County.

