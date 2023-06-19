Rural broadband in Montana gets massive federal boost

BILLINGS — The month of June will be big for rural broadband expansion in Montana, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester says, as millions of dollars in federal funding flow into the state.

Already in June, $119 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $47 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been designated for rural broadband projects across the state. Tester's office says another large investment is on the way.

“It's unlike any other funding effort in the past," Tester said. "We've done it through basic appropriation bills and it's been significant, but nothing like what you're going to see with the infrastructure bill funding.”

It's welcome news for Angela Howe and Christian Parrish of Billings, who say connectivity is key for running their small businesses.

“All my business is online. Everything I sell is through social media and my website," said Howe, owner of Choke Cherry Creek, an Apsaalooke fashion and design company.

Howe's husband, Christian Parrish, who is the hip-hop artist and motivational speaker Supaman, echoes her sentiment.

“The need for a better internet is something that helps me as a business person," Parrish said. "You could be in the middle of sending music, large files, and if the internet isn’t working, you’re to lose out on that business.”

Both Howe and Parrish remember a time when building their brands online was more difficult.

“When we were living in Crow, we would park at the college and use the Wi-Fi, and I know a lot of people who do that. You can’t run a business that way," Howe said.

Tester said an important step in identifying coverage need areas is the release of a new set of maps from the Federal Communications Commission that also debuted in early June.

“If this is done right, the entire state will have access to high-speed internet, and these maps are the first step in doing it," Tester said.