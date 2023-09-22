SAIL program aims to help older people stay healthy

GREAT FALLS — A unique program here in Great Falls is teaching older people to keep their daily routine despite seasonal changes. The program is called Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL).

Program instructor Lacey Gallagher explained, "It's an exercise program that helps older adults be stronger. It's a class of people all around the same age and maybe even the same physical abilities."

The 12-week program begins with a fall prevention.

"We measure individuals on how well they can stand up and sit down. How many times can I do that in 30 seconds? How many arm lifts can I do in 30 seconds, as well as how quickly I can get up out of a chair and walk ten feet," said Gallagher.

Participant Darlene Gardiner says the program has offered her all sorts of benefits that have changed her lifestyle: "I had hip surgery and so I needed to increase my strength and balance. I used to have to use a cane. And I'm now because of this, I'm able to walk most of the time without the cane. So it's been very, very helpful."

MTN News

And with the colder season approaching, the program is meant to challenge people in various ways, while also giving results that end up paying off .

Gallagher noted, "There's a bit of exercise as well as strength balance and stretching, and that's what older adults need to be stronger and live in their homes."

For more information, contact Gallagher at 406-791-9272 or lgallagher@cascadecountymt.gov.

