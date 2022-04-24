Saturday snow storm wreaks havoc in eastern Montana

BILLINGS — Only 10 days after the last big snow storm, the state of Montana is once again getting pummeled. Not so much in Billings where Saturday saw mostly rainfall, but farther east, it was blizzard conditions for the majority of Saturday.

"Some of the drifts are probably two and a half to three feet high," said Dana Williams, a ranch owner south of Broadus.

Dana Williams Dana Williams stands in her snow-filled yard south of Broadus on Saturday.

Williams said her satellite internet connection was intermittent throughout most of the day due to the snow. It started raining at Williams' ranch Friday evening, but by 1 a.m. Saturday, snow was coming down.

"Other places, the ground is kind of bare just from the blowing, I guess. But it was really wet underneath. I think we had over an inch of rain before it turned to snow. So it's going to be wet," Williams said.

Dana Williams A look at the snow that fell on Dana Williams' property south of Broadus on Saturday.

Transportation officials in both Montana and Wyoming closed several roads on Saturday due to the snow. Notably, Interstate 90 is closed from Hardin to Ranchester, Wyoming, and I-90 is also closed in Wyoming from Sheridan east to Sundance.

More road closures in Montana: Highway 212 between Crow Agency and the state line is closed, along with all of Highway 59 from Miles City south to the state line.

There's no timeline yet on when roads will be opened again as the severe weather is expected to stick around overnight.

The good news is the moisture that the storm will bring with it. Williams has a ranch south of Broadus and said she's hoping this storm leaves more moisture than the last one 10 days back.

"We just haven't had any moisture for probably a good year and a half. We've had two years of drought and two years of grasshoppers. If we can get this turned around, that would be great," Williams said.

Click here to view Wyoming's road map with the latest conditions.

For the latest road conditions in Montana click here to view the state's map.

RELATED: More snow across parts of the region; traffic alert, portions of roadways closed east of Billings