Saturday winds bringing power outages, tricky travel to Western Montana

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. - Nov. 5, 2022

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are continuing to cause power outages and traffic issues in Western Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) — which is still working to get the power back on following Wednesday's storm — was reporting 2,300 members were in the dark as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

Ravalli Electic Cooperative (REC) was reporting approximately 150 members were without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday, down from 500.

Click here for the latest REC power outage information.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) was reporting power outages as of 10 a.m. Saturday in the Hamilton and Thomspon Falls areas.

Click here for the latest NWE power outage information.

Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) was still reporting approximately 300 members without power as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The largest outage was between Alberton and Superior in Mineral County.

Click here for the latest MEC outage information.

Mission Valley Power was reporting approximately 175 homes and businesses without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

The largest outage was being reported along Montana Highway 35 north of Finley Point.

Click here for the latest Mission Vallery Power outage information.

Saturday's weather could also impact drivers with snow and winds forecast in the higher elevations.

The latest information from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) can be found here.

MDT is reporting that trees have fallen along US Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and mile marker 15.

A tree was also reported to be on the road north of Seeley Lake on Montana Highway 83.

High winds were also being reported by MDT on Montana Highway 200 between the Idaho/Montana border and Noxon.

Windy conditions were also reported on Montana Highway 56 between mile marker 0 and mile marker 16.5 in Sanders County.

