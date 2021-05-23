Scouts come together at MetraPark

The Boy Scout show came back this year, providing kids with the chance to showcase their skills.

KTVQ

Pinewood Derby was one of the featured events at the Black Otter District's show at the MetraPark Montana Pavilion on Saturday.

Pinewood Derby at the Black Otter District Scout Show. KTVQ photo

About 20 of the district's 36 packs and troops participated after COVID canceled last year's event.

But even without in-person activities, the Scouts kept programs going through virtual meetings.

Kyle Lantz, Boy Scouts Montana Council field representative. KTVQ photo

"There's a lot of folks that are ready to get back at it," said Kyle Lantz, Boy Scouts Montana Council field director. "They're interested in these types of things for their kids and not just sports. It's not just after-school programming. It's something that they can take part in year round. The parents, the ones that really are the boots on the ground to give this program to the youth, to their kids, and to other people's kids is really what shines. The fact that we've maintained a tradition of scouting for over 100 plus years, is a true testament to our volunteers and our parents that are involved in this."

Lantz said around eight to ten events are planned for the Spring and Summer for the 600 kids involved in the Black Otter District.