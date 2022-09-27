Screams Come True prepares frights for haunted house

WHITEHALL — With more rooms and more scares, Screams Come True in Whitehall is preparing for its fourth year.

"So, it’s pretty exciting. We are growing, we are getting bigger," said Pullman.

Elizabeth Pullman, the mind behind Screams Come True, is excited about the growth of the haunted attraction. Screams Come True began as a haunted house, then evolved into a haunted house and hay maze. Now, over twenty new rooms and an escape room is being built.

"One of the people that helps, he and his wife are former escape room owners and creators and they thought it would be really cool. I’m an escape room enthusiast so I thought that would be a great addition to the haunt," said Pullman.

Some of the newest rooms introduced to the attraction include a Krampus room and a witch room.

"One of my favorite old folklores is Krampus so we have a Krampus room. We’ve never had a witch room before, so we’ve had a lot of fun developing that out," said Pullman.

Over 1,000 people have visit the attraction every year since it first opened. It takes over 20 volunteers to build the set and over 40 volunteers to scare those who want to experience the haunted house.

Pullman says she enjoys how the haunted house brings the community together.

"I literally have one girl that has a countdown on her Facebook and it’s not to Halloween or Christmas, but it’s to what date do we start building the haunted house," said Pullman.

The haunted house begins October 21 and runs through October 30. Tickets are $10. Check out https://www.screamscometruemt.com for more information.

Part of the proceeds will go to American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.