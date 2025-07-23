Search continues for missing boater on Flathead Lake

MISSOULA — The search continues for a 58-year-old man who went missing last week after a boat capsized on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said multiple teams continue to search for James Ventura Dominguez of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Dominguez was on a boat that capsized around 9 a.m. on July 15 near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake.

Two people were helped by other boaters and taken to shore where they were taken to the hospital for hypothermia. But Dominguez was reported missing and has yet to be found.

We will update you with any new information.

