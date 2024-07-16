Search continues for missing hiker near East Rosebud

EAST ROSEBUD - The search is still on for a missing hiker who fell into a river near East Rosebud Friday afternoon.

According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, the hiker is a 20-year-old Montana State student who was hiking the well-known Beaten Path with a friend before slipping on a log and falling into the water.

"Currently, the river is moving very fast and very rough," Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz said Monday afternoon. "The area where he fell in is right above some significant rapids and cliffs where there's drop-offs. He was quickly washed down the river and out of sight from his friend."

Kuntz said the hiker slipped when he tried to cross the East Rosebud Creek flowing from Rimrock Lake and was quickly swept downstream. There used to be a bridge at that exact spot so hikers could cross, but it was destroyed by the floods during the summer of 2022.

"There was a bridge that had been there that had been washed out during the floods a few years ago," Kuntz said. "Now, the water is high and there's really no way to get across. We heavily advise against trying to cross at that spot because it's dangerous."

According to Kuntz, the Forest Service is working towards repairing the bridge and is hoping to begin work on the project in the summer of 2025.

After three days of searching and no positive signs, Kuntz said his team is beginning to fear the worst.

"The impact to him would've been significant," Kuntz said. "Unfortunately, we think he did not survive the fall and the trip down the river."

The search is being conducted by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Red Lodge Fire Rescue, the National Guard and a flight service out of Kalispell. Kuntz said making progress on the ground is difficult with the water this high and that they've primarily been scouting the area from above via drone or helicopter.

"If he's underwater, we might not be able to find him until the water levels recede," Kuntz said. "It could be days, but it really could take weeks or even months."

Kuntz said it's a sad and scary reminder for hikers, during a season when hitting the trail is increasingly popular.

"These calls are always really tough because you realize so much of our community spends time in the canyon and up in the wilderness around this area," Kuntz said. "You realize how easily something like this can happen."