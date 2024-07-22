Search continues for missing woman at Hungry Horse Reservoir

HUNGRY HORSE — The search for a missing woman near Hungry Horse Reservoir continues.

Emily Rea was reported missing on July 18 after she didn't return after going to Hungry Horse Reservoir to go paddle boarding alone.

Rea is described as 5’5” tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a black 2011 Honda CRV with a paddleboard.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says officials have been searching the area for almost a week, using multiple tactics including dogs, divers, sonar and aerial search tactics.

The massive search area has been segmented and water and land search operations continued on Monday. Officials are also continuing to follow up on any leads they receive.

Anyone with information about Rea is asked to contact tips@flathead.mt.gov.

Sheriff Heino is reminding everyone to recreate safely and wear life jackets when on the water.