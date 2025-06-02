Search underway for man reported missing at Holland Lake

MISSOULA — A search is underway around Holland Lake for a 46-year-old man who's been missing since Saturday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that search and rescue crews are looking for David M. Leeper.

Leeper was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday walking along Holland Lake Road toward the Holland Lake trailhead.

He's described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Leeper was last seen wearing a black hat, white tank top, with white shoes and a black bookbag.

Anyone with information about Leeper's whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1.