SUPERIOR - The Mineral County Sheriff's reports a search is underway for a man who was last seen on Sunday in the Clark Fork River.

Emergency dispatchers were told of a man "in distress" in the water near the triple bridges area shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says crews searched on the ground and from the air until later Sunday night.

The search — which involves several agencies — will resume on Monday.