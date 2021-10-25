Search underway for man reported missing near Polebridge

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities are searching for a Helena man who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Jordan Bostrom in the Polebridge area.
Jordan was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.
Jordan — who is is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds — is bald with a red beard.
He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5585 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.