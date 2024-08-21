Search underway for missing Glacier National Park climber

WEST GLACIER — A search is underway for a climber who has been reported missing at Glacier National Park.

Park officials report Grant Marcuccio, 32, became separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak on Aug. 18, 2024. He was last seen at approximately 12 p.m.

Marcuccio is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Marcuccio may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information about Marcuccio is encouraged to contact the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.