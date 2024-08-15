Search underway near Worden for missing man

WORDEN - A search has been launched along the Yellowstone River near Worden after a man's vehicle and dogs were located at a fishing access site.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder on Thursday morning said search crews were out all night near Voyagers Rest fishing access site and more search crews will be deployed to the area. The fishing access site is located about six miles west of Pompeys Pillar National Monument.

According to Linder, crews are looking for Brad Stewart, a man in his 60s who left his home Wednesday at 1 p.m. with his black and chocolate labs in his maroon GMC Canyon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

