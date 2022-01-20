Searchers find body in Sidney, believed to be missing woman

Update 12:15 p.m. Thursday

The search for missing 26-year-old Katelynn Berry of Sidney has been suspended after human remains were found on Thursday morning.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft said during a news conference the remains were discovered at about 9:20 a.m., and law enforcement officers and detectives have secured and are processing the scene.

Kraft did not give any indication as to whether criminal activity is suspected at this point, nor did he disclose exactly where the remains were found, other than that it was "not far" from her home.

He said that further search efforts have been suspended.

Kraft said that official identification of the remains, and a determination of the cause and manner of death, will be done at the state lab in Billings.

SIDNEY- Searchers in Sidney found a body Thursday morning believed to be a woman missing since before Christmas.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft confirmed that searchers discovered the body, which was located not far from the home of Katelynn Berry.

Berry, 26, was last seen on Dec. 21 and was reported missing Dec. 31.

Law enforcement officials organized a search for Berry with volunteers on Thursday morning.

