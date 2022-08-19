Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana

MISSOULA - Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana Saturday to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.

The newly protected land — the Lost Trail Conservation Area — covers over 38,000 acres of land.

It also creates a wildlife corridor between Glacier National Park and the Coeur d’Alene Mountains in Idaho.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams will also be at the celebration in Marion.

The funding for the project comes from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Haaland was previously in Western Montana to take part in the celebration of the Bison Range in May.