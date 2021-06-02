Seeley Lake area campground temporarily closed for road repairs

SEELEY LAKE — A campground in the Seeley Lake area will be closed following a landslide.

The Lakeside Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District will be temporarily closed for up to a month due to a small landslide that occurred in a recent construction area.

Crews will work over the next few weeks to reconstruct the roadway which will be required to restore access to the campground, according to a news release.

The group reservation campsite #3 will remain open and accessible to reservation holders only with the campground host facilitating access for those reservation holders.

All other sites within Lakeside Campground will remain temporarily closed.

“We know how popular Lakeside Campground is and that this is an inconvenience to our visiting public,” stated Matt Walter, Recreation Manager for the Seeley Lake Ranger District.

Alternative campground offerings are available by calling the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at (406) 677-2233 or by visiting the Lolo National Forest homepage.