Seeley Lake man passes away following accident at Pyramid Mountain Lumber

SEELEY LAKE — A Seeley Lake man has died following an accident at Pyramid Mountain Lumber.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen reports 56-year-old, Matthew Raimondi succumbed to his injuries following an accident that happened on Sept. 12, 2023.

Pyramid Mountain Lumber General Manager Todd Johnson told MTN News that he could not provide further details about the accident at this time, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating.

Johnson called Raimondi a positive light in the world and "A talented and dedicated employee who will be greatly missed."

We have reached out to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for more details and will have additional information as it becomes available.