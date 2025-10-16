Semi hauling cattle tips over, blocks road near Miles City

MILES CITY - A semi truck hauling dozens of cattle tipped over on Garryowen Road near Miles City just before midnight Wednesday, blocking the road and prompting an ongoing emergency response.

The crash occurred outside Miles City near the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Custer County. First responders remain actively on scene as of early Thursday morning.

All cattle involved in the wreck were safely offloaded and transported from the scene, crews said. However, a wrecker is still on-site working to clear the overturned semi truck.

Garryowen Road remains closed due to the blockage caused by the laid-over semi. Officials are asking drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.

At the time of the crash, officials said the closure was expected to continue for several hours.

A similar incident happened on Oct. 5 when a cattle hauler tipped at a roundabout off Interstate 94 in Miles City, spilling 120 cows.

