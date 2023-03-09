Septic truck flips over along North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park

MTN's John Sherer passed a septic truck flipped on its side along the new North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The logo for "Big Sky Septic" is visible on the side of the truck. It's located about three-quarters of the way up the road, near Mammoth Hot Springs.

Emergency responders and law enforcement are at the scene, directing traffic past the overturned truck.

No word on what caused the truck to flip or if anyone was injured.

MTN News has reached out to park officials but has not yet received a response. We will update you if we get more information.