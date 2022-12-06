Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan

(Updated 4:45 p.m. MDT, 12/6/22)

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, one lane of Frontage road is blocked due to a jackknifed semi-truck.

(First report)

Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid I-90 between Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at the Manhattan exit.