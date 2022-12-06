Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan

i90.jpeg
MTN News
i90.jpeg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 18:48:51-05

(Updated 4:45 p.m. MDT, 12/6/22)

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, one lane of Frontage road is blocked due to a jackknifed semi-truck.

(First report)
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid I-90 between Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at the Manhattan exit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News