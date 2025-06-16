Severe storms bring tornado, massive hail and flooding to region

A confirmed tornado touched down about 20 miles north of Roundup in Musselshell County during a wild weekend of severe weather across Montana. The tornado has not caused any reported damage so far.

The same storm system produced massive hail in several areas, with some stones measuring up to 3.5 inches in diameter in Petroleum County near Winnett.

Courtesy Haley Kiehl Hail as large as 3.5" fell in Petroleum County by Petrolia Lake east of Winnett

Several vehicles were reported totaled from the hailstorm damage.

Lewistown also experienced significant hail, with stones measuring more than 2 inches in diameter.

The severe weather created a path of destruction in the Miles City area, where flash flooding caused at least one vehicle to become submerged in standing water beneath an underpass.

Residents across the region are still cleaning up the aftermath of the weekend's extreme weather events.

