BOZEMAN — A celebration of life was held in Sheridan, Wyo. on Friday, March 1, 2024 for fallen Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who grew up in Bozeman and was killed in the line of duty in February 2024.

Family, friends, and fellow members of law enforcement packed the Golden Dome at Sheridan College to pay tribute to Krinkee.

Watch our coverage of the celebration of Nevada Krinkee's life in the video below: