Shakespeare in the Schools to tour ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

BOZEMAN — For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. The tour began on Oct. 1.
The 10-week tour runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.
“Our mission through Shakespeare in the Schools is to share Shakespeare with students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to experience live, professional theater,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin. “Seeing children's curiosity and excitement grow when they hear Shakespearean language for the first time is truly magical for all involved.”
The professional eight-member cast that makes up the touring company was chosen at national auditions. The company rehearsed for three weeks in Bozeman before presenting the play to middle and high schools. This year, the cast includes Calvin Adams, Sam Cheeseman, Andrés Enriquez, Emily Hawkins, Stephanie Neuerberg, Ethan Miles Perry, Nadja Simmonds and Gerit Wilford.
Montana Shakespeare in the Schools, which is based in Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts: Shakespeare in American Communities. Additional support comes from the Montana Arts Council; Montana Cultural Trust; the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation; the Sidney E. Frank Foundation; The Grainger Foundation; the Michael J. Connell Foundation; the Gianforte Family Foundation; The Morton H Meyerson Family Foundation; Applied Materials Foundation; The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation; and individual donors.
For more information, visit shakespeareintheparks.org or call 406-994-3303.
Tour Schedule
Oct. 1 – Harrison High School
Oct. 4 – Sidney High School
Oct. 5 – Plentywood High School
Oct. 6 – Wolf Point High School
Oct. 7 – Scobey High School
Oct. 8 – Pine Hills Youth Correctional Center, Miles City
Oct. 11 – Reed Point/Rapelje/Ryegate High Schools, Reed Point
Oct. 12 – Hardin High School
Oct. 13 – Roundup High School
Oct. 14 – Lame Deer High School
Oct. 15 – Chief Joseph Middle School, Bozeman
Oct. 18 – Powell High School, Powell, Wyoming
Oct. 19 – Cody High School, Cody, Wyoming
Oct. 20 – Buffalo High School, Buffalo, Wyoming
Oct. 21 – Meeteetse High School, Meeteetse, Wyoming
Oct. 22 – Worland High School, Worland, Wyoming
Oct. 25 – Augusta High School
Oct. 26 – Capital High School, Helena
Oct. 27 – Helena High School
Oct. 28 – East Valley Middle School, East Helena
Oct. 29 – Anaconda High School
Nov. 1 – Townsend High School
Nov. 2 – University of Montana Western, Dillion
Nov. 3 – Sheridan High School
Nov. 4 – Headwaters Academy, Bozeman
Nov. 5 – Sacajawea Middle School, Bozeman
Nov. 8 – Corvallis High School
Nov. 9 – Plains High School
Nov. 10 – Loyola High School, Missoula
Nov. 11 – Frenchtown High School
Nov. 12 – Florence-Carlton High School, Florence
Nov. 15 – Sleeping Giant Middle School, Livingston
Nov. 16 – Belt High School
Nov. 17 – Power High School
Nov. 18 – Simms High School
Nov. 19 – Highwood High School
Nov. 22 – Belgrade High School
Nov. 23 – Petra Academy, Bozeman
Nov. 24 – Shields Valley School, Clyde Park
Nov. 29 – Ronan High School
Nov. 30 – Polson High School
Dec. 1 – West Valley Middle School, Kalispell
Dec. 2 – Kalispell Middle School
Dec. 3 – Sentinel High School, Missoula
Dec. 6 – Columbus High School
Dec. 7 – Ennis High School
Dec. 8 – Lone Peak High School, Big Sky
Dec. 9 – Three Forks High School
Dec. 10 – Manhattan High School