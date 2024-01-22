Shelby businesses assess fire damage

SHELBY — On Friday, January 19, 2024, an electrical fire sparked in the Shelby Nails & Spa building which completely destroyed the spa and damaged the businesses around it.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but affected businesses are working to figure out what comes next.

“We have had severe smoke damage, and also water damage, throughout the store,” Kelli Lohr, owner of Prairie Peddler said.

Lohr has been the owner of Prairie Peddler for six years and loves the community she has fostered through the store. For her, it is more than just a coffee shop that the fire damaged.

“It’s kind of the whole experience,” Lohr said, “They come in, get a drink, sit down, visit with their friends. We have a lot of people that come in every day, and I’m gonna miss that.”

Prairie Peddler was not the only business hurt by the fire. As stated earlier, Shelby Nails and Spa is completely destroyed, and the neighboring State of Montana Liquor Store spent the day taking inventory after the smoke damage. Monkey Around Shelby has smoke, water, and fire damage, and Cedar Closet Resale Store and Well Done Foundation have smoke damage. The only business to not be affected is The Griddle Restaurant at the end of the block. While the future is unknown, the business owners are thankful to the first responders for putting out the fire and are feeling the support from their neighbors.

“We’ve… received many messages from people offering to help us with things,” Lohr said, “And we greatly appreciate that.”

An outpouring of love and support for the businesses can be seen on their social media pages, with many customers and friends asking how they can chip in and help out. The building owner, who declined an on-camera interview, said that unfortunately nothing can be done until an engineer is able to make it to Shelby to make sure the building is safe to enter. Still, the owners are optimistic, and do not want to let a fire ruin the good things they have made.

“We’re hoping that we will be able to… come back from this and reopen,” Lohr said.

For now, it is a waiting game, as the businesses hope for the best in the upcoming inspection.



