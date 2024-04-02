Shelter in place and lockdown ordered at MSUB and City College

Update 9:45 a.m.

The university posted this message to its emergency notification website:

April 2, 2024, Update at 9:41 am:

Lockdown remains in place. At approximately 8:46 a.m. University Police received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that a student believed to be enrolled at the university had made threats online of committing a shooting. There was no clear target or location identified in the reported threat. Out of an abundance of caution both the MSU Billings university campus and City College campus went into a lockdown at 9:05 a.m. with direction to shelter in place. At 9:21 a.m. a follow up message clarifying that no shots had been fired was issued.

__________________________________________

BILLINGS - A shelter-in-place and lockdown order was issued Tuesday morning at Montana State University Billings and City College campuses.

"A threat has been made that could impact your safety," university officials said in an emergency alert.

College officials said at 9:21 a.m. in a text bulletin that no shots have been fired but the lockdown remains at both campuses.

The alert states:

April 2, 2024:

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION: THIS IS NOT A TEST. Shelter in place. A threat has been made that may impact your safety. A lock down is in place.

Updates will be provided as conditions warrant.

Visit msubillings.edu or check email for more info.

The Billings Police Department posted this update to social media at about 9:40 a.m.:

The BPD is aware of the information of an active shooter at the MSUB campus. Billings Police Department Officers have responded along with MSUB Officers, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Deputies and have determined this was an error in the messaging system and there is NO active shooter, there are no injuries, and there does not appear to be an onsite threat. Officers are currently doing a walkthrough of campus and investigating a possible online threat that was originally reported. - Lt. Lennick

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.