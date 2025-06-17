Shepherd hammered by Monday hail storm

SHEPHERD - Shepherd was hammered by Monday's storms, with white pools of hail covering the ground all through the area.

A wide area of town saw downed trees, shingles blown off roofs, and siding torn from houses.

See the aftermath of the storm in the video below:

Shepherd hammered by hail storm

Immense amounts of hail were reported in the region.

This was particularly evident at Shepherd High School, where the parking lot and football field turned into an ice rink of hail.

Winds, reaching upwards of 80 miles per hour, roared through, causing all this damage in less than an hour.

Many in the area were left without power as the storm was fast and furious.

In some cases, the cleanup could take days.