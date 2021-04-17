SkillsUSA host 2021 award presentations in Townsend

TOWNSEND — Both Helena and Townsend held their SkillsUSA of Montana awards presentation.

High school teams compete in annual competitions in different subjects such as cabinet making.

Broadwater High Freshman, Rhylee Diehl, won gold in cabinet making.

Rhylee says he already enjoys fixing things and has a workshop at home. He says to put his skills in a competition is an honor.

“It feels good. This is the second cabinet I had to pristine with,” says Diehl. “It was difficult, it was very difficult. It was an honor to do it, I encourage others to do it.”

In total, Broadwater High had two team members win a SkillsUSA competition.