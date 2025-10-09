Some Cascade County inmates were served food contaminated with blood

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says that some inmates at the detention center were served food that was contaminated with blood from a food-service employee. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a news release that it happened on Sunday, September 28, 2025, and involved Summit Correctional Services (SCS), a contracted food service provider for the county.

At about 11:12 a.m., while meals were being prepared for inmates at Station 2 in K, J, H, and G Blocks, an inmate who was helping to serve meals in coordination with SCS accidentally contaminated a serving tray of pasta with human blood from a nosebleed.

A detention center inmate worker immediately tried to dispose of the contaminated food to prevent further risk of exposure.

Sheriff Slaughter said that the SCS kitchen supervisor stopped the inmate from discarding the food, reprimanded the inmate, and returned the contaminated tray to the serving line.

The supervisor then placed utensils in the contaminated tray and instructed inmates to “scoop around” the blood-contaminated food while continuing meal service.

The Sheriff's Office was not notified about the incident until two days later, after the contaminated meal had already been served to inmates housed in the affected blocks. No other housing units were impacted.

Upon learning of the incident, the CCSO immediately revoked the security clearance of the SCS Kitchen Supervisor and launched an investigation into how contaminated food was knowingly served to inmates.

“This incident is both disturbing and inexcusable. Summit Correctional Services’ actions were reckless, violated every standard of sanitation and human decency, and placed individuals in unnecessary danger. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office took swift action the moment we were informed and will ensure accountability from those responsible,” said Sheriff Slaughter.

He said in the news release: "Cascade County and the CCSO categorically reject and condemn the actions of Summit Correctional Services. The county had no involvement in, or prior knowledge of, SCS’s decision to serve contaminated food."

To address potential health concerns, SCS has been directed to provide bloodborne pathogen testing at no cost to all inmates housed in K, J, H, and G Blocks on September 28th, 2025, who wish to undergo testing.

The news release also included the following statement from SCS: "On September 28, 2025, Summit Correctional Services was made aware of an incident at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center in Great Falls, Montana. We took immediate corrective action and are conducting a comprehensive review of our food safety practices, including retraining all team members. We take this matter very seriously, and remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, quality and transparency across every aspect of our operations."

Sheriff Slaughter noted that inmates who help with food services have earned the right to do so through good behavior.

We will update you if we get more information.