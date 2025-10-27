Some Yellowstone National Park roads closed due to hazardous driving conditions

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - All Yellowstone National Park roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs were closed to public travel at 5 p.m. on Sunday due to hazardous driving conditions and numerous weather-related traffic incidents.

According to a park press release, Yellowstone staff responded to more than 30 motor vehicle accidents, stranded vehicles, and slide-offs across various areas of the park on Sunday.

The closure will allow road crews time to safely clear snow and address icy conditions, the press release states.

Additional heavy snow and high winds were forecast to continue through the evening on Sunday, further impacting visibility and road safety.

Roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs remain closed as of Monday morning. Conditions will be assessed on Monday to determine when they can safely reopen.

The road between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, remains open at this time.

For up-to-date information:

