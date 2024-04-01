Special natural history art exhibit coming to Travelers’ Rest State Park in Lolo

LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park in Lolo will be hosting a temporary natural history art exhibit, Cabinet of Natural History, beginning on April 5, 2024.

The display features 54 color lithographs of American wildlife published from 1830 to 1833 and will be open for viewing during regular visitor center hours.

Cabinet of Natural History is a unique, complete collection of vintage hand-colored art printed on stone.

Thomas Doughty, a late Philadelphia painter and one of the founders of the Hudson River School, coordinated the creation of these avian and mammalian images.

Doughty and a variety of artists, engravers, and etchers contributed to the collection. Natural history commentaries, sporting accounts, and travel narratives accompany the prints.

Visitors to Travelers’ Rest State Park can view the free exhibit during regular visitor center hours.

Call 406-273–4253 or visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest for more information.