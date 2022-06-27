Special Report: Montana's Historic 2022 Floods

On Friday, June 24, 2022, MTN News broadcast a one-hour special about the historic flooding that ravaged parts of Montana earlier in the month.

The flooding was particularly devastating in several counties, notably Stillwater, Carbon, and Park.

courtesy of Stillwater County DES

The waters destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure in numerous communities, including Gardiner , Red Lodge , Laurel , and Livingston .

Courtesy Tonya Henry Flooding in Red Lodge

Flooding also affected Yellowstone National Park , which had to close for more than a week due to washed-out roads.

NPS / Doug Kraus Yellowstone National Park flooding June 2022

The special report highlights the damage, the emergency response, and the recovery efforts that continue.